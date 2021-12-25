The list of names of all parliamentary candidates who will compete in the early general election to be held on January 23, will be finalised tomorrow and announced on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

Meanwhile, the deadline for objections and applications to the ballot box voters lists expires today at 18.30.

According to the calendar announced by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) for the January 23 Early General Election, the candidates who applied for candidacy on December 17 and were announced temporarily on December 18 will be finalised tomorrow. The YSK will announce the finalised candidates list on Monday.

According to the provisional announcement of the YSK, 400 candidates from eight parties as well as five independent candidates have applied to compete in the general election.

On Monday, the name drawing process will be held in the presence of the YSK. The YSK will announce the procedure for the drafting to determine the order that political parties and independent candidates will use in the entire election process.

Electioneering will begin on Tuesday.

Yeniduzen