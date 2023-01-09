Monday, 9 January 2023

A rental car was stolen outside a villa on the Esentepe Carrington Estate, while the occupants were abroad, Yeniduzen reports.

The theft was recorded by security cameras in the house. The camera footage shows the car thief forcing open the left-hand door and then opening the driver -side door and starting the engine.

The car which belonged to Cyprus Pines Rent-a-Car company was a blue Toyota with vehicle registration number ZUG589.

It was stolen on Saturday 7 January at around 22.30.

The owner of the car rental company Yakup Yücel has asked anyone who has seen the vehicle to report it to their nearest police station.

The police have made no comment on the car theft as yet.

Yeniduzen