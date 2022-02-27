Sunday, 24 February, 2022.

A young woman was injured when she lost control of the rental car she was driving in Gonyeli last night, Yeniduzen reported.

The 24-year-old woman was driving on Atatürk Street at around 10.15 pm on Saturday.

Police say she was driving without due care leading to her vehicle veering across the road, striking a tree and then a speed camera. The rental car then overturned.

She was taken to Nicosia State Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen