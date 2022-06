Saturday, 11 June 2022

A 62-year-old pedestrian died in a traffic accident this morning on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road, Yeniduzen reported,

Hakkı Afşin (62) was attempting to cross the main road in Haspolat at around 7.30 am today, when he was hit by a car driven by Aktan Naim Yıltan Birkaya (19). Mr Afşin died at the scene of the accident.

A police statement said that Birkaya had been driving without care and that he had been arrested.

Yeniduzen