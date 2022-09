Friday, 16 September 2022

A 42-year-old road worker who was making road markings behind traffic cones at the Ercan Yonca junction, was seriously injured by a motorist, Yeniduzen reports.

Mehmet Koçak (42), who was making road markings was taken to Nicosia Stated Hospital after being struck by a motorist who lost control of his vehicle. Mr. Koçak remains in intensive care.

The driver, Şerif Sercan Baltrak (40) has been arrested.

Yeniduzen