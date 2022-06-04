LGC News logo

Careless Driver Seriously Injures Young Motorcyclist

North Cyprus News - Ambulance

Saturday, 4 June 2022

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured by a careless driver in Nicosia last night, Kibris Postasi reported.

It was reported that Ahmet Akbıçak (51), while driving under the influence of 79 mg/l of alcohol, made a right turn on Şht. Sonay Beyzade Street while disregarding oncoming traffic. As a result, he struck a motorcyclist heading south on Rauf Denktaş Street.

The motorcyclist Kerim Seyliev was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The police arrested the driver Ahmet Akbıçak.

Kibris Postasi

