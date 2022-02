Sunday, 20 February, 2022.

A speeding car struck the barrier on a bend on the North Nicosia Ring Road, overturned and caught fire on Saturday afternoon, Yeniduzen reported.

The 23-year old passenger of the vehicle was injured and taken for treatment at the British Hospital in Nicosia. The driver of the vehicle was named as Habibullah Sanusı Abdulrazaq (23).

The police are continuing their investigation into the careless driving incident.

Yeniduzen