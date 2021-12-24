Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus will increase, Minister of Health Ali Pilli predicted, Yeniduzen reported. Screening for the omicron variant was being undertaken for Covid-19 positive cases and the two cases detected locally, had been mild, he noted.

The health minister also told Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK), that health workers would be paid overtime hours for July on January 15, adding that this was his personal guarantee.

Referring to the two cases of the omicron variant that had been detected recently, Minister Pilli said, “There is an omicron [variant] in our country. We tried to detect where it came from, [but] we couldn’t detect an overseas connection. This variant infects quickly, but has a low infectivity rate. However, if the cases increase, the burden on health [services] will increase”.

He said that there is no problem with [supplies of] the vaccine and test kits, including the kits that detect the omicron variant.

He called on everyone to do their part, especially in the next two months.

Yeniduzen