Tuesday, 25 July 2023

A fire that broke out in Çatalköy was brought under control by land and air intervention, BRT reports.

According to the statement made by the Police Press Officer, a fire broke out in the stream bed in the Cyprus Houses locality in Çatalköy, at around 17.30 on Monday.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown as yet.

The Police fire department, Forest Department teams, and locals using water tankers belonging to Çatalköy – Esentepe Municipality, tackled the fire on the ground. While a firefighting helicopter belonging to the Forestry Department, was deployed to help bring the fire under control. Cooling work is ongoing.

BRTK