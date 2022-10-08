Saturday, 8 October 2022

A fire which broke out at the Çatalköy/Esentepe municipal refuse dump on Friday morning continued to burn through the night, Kibris Postasi reports.

Locals are having to endure the smell of smoke from whatever is burning at the dump.

The fire brigade, police Forest Department teams and construction equipment belonging to Çatalköy Municipality and Electricity Authority came together to fight the fire.

In a separate report published this morning, Kibris Postasi writes that El-Sen, the electrical authority workers’ union, pointed out that the plant workers are being exposed to excessive smoke because the fire that broke out yesterday at the garbage dump which lies opposite to the Teknecik Power Plant, has not been extinguished yet.

The union has urged the authorities to extinguish the fire as soon as possible.

Kibris Postasi