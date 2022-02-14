Monday, 14 February, 2022.

Two Çatalköy residents, whose house had been hit by stray bullets during the mafia-style shooting that took place in the village last Tuesday, told of their fear and anxiety after the event, Yeniduzen reported.

Balkız and Tarkan Baycanlı stated that, fortunately, they were not at home at the time of the shooting, and when they returned to home after the event took place, they realised that the windows were broken and that stray bullets had struck the house as well. Balkız Baycanlı spoke of her fear and anxiety when she heard about the shooting close to her home.

“We were not at home the night of the incident. We left the house at around 18:00. We found out about the incident before we got home. We came home and went to bed.

“My son was not at home. He came home at about 1:30 am. When he entered his room, he noticed broken glass on the floor. He turned on the light in the room to see what had happened. When he turned on the light, he saw the lead trace in the glass. The curtain was also torn.

“He called us in a panic, he was quite alarmed. He called us in fear. We were shocked… When we entered the room in a panic, we did not know what to do after seeing the traces of lead on the glass and the damage on the wall. We called the police.

“When we came home after the incident, we did not see any police. The scene [of the shooting] was further away.”

They said that they had spoken to the police regarding the damage, and that three different police teams visited their home to investigate.

On Sunday, Yeniduzen reported that the police stated that two Kalashnikov automatic guns, 4 magazines and 39 bullets belonging to those guns, a 9 mm diameter pistol and a magazine belonging to the pistol, had been tossed into the stream bed. The guns were found in the creek bed near 20 July Street, where the murder of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver/bodyguard Murat Demirtaş took place.

Yeniduzen