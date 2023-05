Saturday 6 May 2023

The cause of the fire which broke out near Yeşilırmak village in Lefke which burned pine, olive, carob, and fruit trees and maquis in are area of 700 square metres, has been discovered, Yeniduzen reports.

Following investigations into the causes of the fire, it was determined that strong winds blew tree branches into contact with electrical wiring, which created sparking, setting fire to the dry grass.

Yeniduzen