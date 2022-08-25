Thursday, 25 August 2022

The tender for 200,000 metric tonnes of fuel for Kib-Tek has been cancelled, the Chairman of the Central Tender Commission (MIK) Chairman Halis Üresin has announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

In an interview on Kanal Sim, Halis Üresin stated that within the next 10 days, they will go out for tender again using the ‘bargaining method’.

“We considered the ‘public interest’ while making this decision”, Üresin said,

He invited companies to contact the MIK before submitting bids.

The MIK chairman said that those participants in the cancelled tender may also take part in the new tender, along with other companies.

Üresin stated that Kib-Tek will continue to purchase fuel within the framework of the existing ‘purchase without tender’ agreement for the time being.

