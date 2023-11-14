Tuesday, 14 November 2023

The 40th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will be celebrated with ceremonies and events throughout the country, Kibris Postasi reports.

Representing Turkey, Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz will attend the celebrations, as will delegations from Turkey and Azerbaijan.

To begin the ceremonies, President Ersin Tatar will give a speech at midday on BRTK, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Subsequently, ceremonies will be held at 15:00 at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Memorial grave and at 15:30 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Memorial grave.

Throughout the day, there will also be the 40th Anniversary Republic Parade. The parade will start at 10:00 in front of the Ministry of National Education and will conclude at the Presidential Palace.

On November 15, the ceremonies will begin with President Ersin Tatar receiving congratulations at 9:00 at the Presidential Palace.

At 9:30 am, wreaths will be laid at the Atatürk Memorial in Nicosia in order of protocol. Following the raising of flags with a salute and the singing of the National Anthem, the ceremony will conclude with the signing of the Memorial Special Book.

OFFICIAL PARADE CEREMONY

The official parade ceremony on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard will begin at 10:00 with the National Anthem, inspection of the ceremonial units, and the celebration of the people’s festivities.

Following the message exchange, flags brought from Lefke and Erenköy will be presented to President Ersin Tatar. The ceremony will continue with speeches by President Ersin Tatar and the representative of the Republic of Turkey Presidency, followed by folk dance performances and a concert by the Ministry of National Defence Mehter Band. The official parade will conclude after these events.

TURKISH STARS AIRSHOW

Tomorrow at 14:30, the Cyprus Turkish History, Culture, and National Struggle Museum will be inaugurated in Lefkoşa Mücahitler Site.

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team will perform a show at 15:45 in front of the Kyrenia Atatürk Memorial.

Before the Turkish Stars show, the “Denizlerdeyiz Amatör Denizciler Derneği (DADD)” and the “Kıbrıs Türk Yelken, Motor ve Kürek Federasyonu” will salute the TRNC at the Atatürk Memorial from 14:00 to 15:00.

RECEPTION AT THE PRESIDENCY

As part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the TRNC, a “Republic Reception” will be held at the Presidency on the evening of November 15 at 19:00. During the reception, the “TRNC 40th Year Anthem” will be presented to the public for the first time.

The “TRNC 40th Year Anthem” will be performed by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and the TRNC Security Forces Command Band.

CEREMONIES IN OTHER DISTRICTS

The local ceremony at the Nicosia Martyrs’ Monument will begin at 8:00 with the laying of wreaths in protocol order. The ceremony will continue with a moment of silence, the National Anthem, raising the flags, signing the Monument Special Book, and reading a poem.

For full details of ceremonies being held in Famagusta, Kyrenia, Güzelyurt, Iskele and Lefke click here – Kibris Gazetesi