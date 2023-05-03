Wednesday, 3 May 2023

The public is invited to a ceremony to be held at Famagusta Port at 5pm on Thursday, where they can view the new Ro-Ro ferry which will be put into service, Kibris Postasi reports.

The “Ada 74” ferry is co-owned by Cyprus Turkish Shipping Ltd.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport stated that the ferry is 93.80 metres long, 15 metres wide, and has the capacity to carry 400 passengers, 14 trucks and 25 cars.

The statement said that passengers can enjoy their journey in comfort as the ferry has pullman seats for 200 people and a cafeteria which can serve 300 people. Internet, TV and films will also be available.

Ferry Timetable

The ferry will leave Famagusta Port heading for Mersin at 20:00 on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The press and the public have been invited to attend the ceremony tomorrow.

Kibris Postasi