Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The appeal decision of the ‘cartoon/collage case’ filed by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Turkish Cypriot newspaper ‘Afrika,’ which resulted in acquittal in the lower court, will be announced today, Yeniduzen reports.

The Editor-in-Chief Şener Levent and a journalist working for ‘Afrika’, Ali Osman Tabak, were charge with insulting Turkish President Erdogan for publishing a cartoon which originally appeared in a Greek publication. Both men were acquitted in May 2019.

Şener Levent, his lawyer, Tacan Reynar and newspaper supporters have gathered in front of Nicosia Court.

After the decision is announced at 10 am, lawyer Tacan Reynar is expected to make a statement.

In his statement on the subject yesterday, Reynar said, “We are eagerly awaiting this decision, which will be a turning point in terms of our rights to freedom of press and expression, which we defend at all costs in these lands“.

Yeniduzen