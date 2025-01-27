Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, has announced an exciting opportunity for children and young people during the upcoming semester break. From February 3 to February 14, all museums and historical sites across the country will be accessible to families free of charge.
Minister Ataoğlu emphasized the importance of making tourism and culture available to everyone, saying, “We want our children and families to enjoy their vacation in a way that is both fun and culturally enriching. This initiative aims to provide families with an opportunity to explore our cultural heritage by visiting museums and archaeological sites free of charge during the semester break.”
The program is designed to enhance historical and cultural awareness among younger generations, giving them a chance to connect with the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Minister Ataoğlu encouraged families to take advantage of this initiative and explore the treasures that the country has to offer.
Families can visit museums and historical sites affiliated with the Department of Antiquities and Museums, organized on a district basis:
LEFKOŞA
- Stone Works Museum
- Barbarism Museum
- National Struggle Museum
- Lusignan House
- Eaves House
KYRENIA
- Kyrenia Castle and Museums
- Bellapais Monastery
- St. Hilarion Castle
- Peace and Freedom Museum
- Antiphonitis Monastery
- Tashkent Martyrdom and Museum
FAMAGUSTA – ISKELE
- St. Barnabas Museum
- Salamis Ruins
- Otello Castle
- King Tombs and Museum
- Enkomi Ruins
- Kantara Castle
- Iskele Archaeological Museum
- Namık Kemal Museum
- Akkule
- Ay. Trias Basilica
GÜZELYURT – LEFKE
- Güzelyurt Museum
- St. Mamas Icon Museum
- Soli Ruins
- Vouni Palace
- Güzelyurt Train Station Museum