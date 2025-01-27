Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, has announced an exciting opportunity for children and young people during the upcoming semester break. From February 3 to February 14, all museums and historical sites across the country will be accessible to families free of charge.

Minister Ataoğlu emphasized the importance of making tourism and culture available to everyone, saying, “We want our children and families to enjoy their vacation in a way that is both fun and culturally enriching. This initiative aims to provide families with an opportunity to explore our cultural heritage by visiting museums and archaeological sites free of charge during the semester break.”

The program is designed to enhance historical and cultural awareness among younger generations, giving them a chance to connect with the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Minister Ataoğlu encouraged families to take advantage of this initiative and explore the treasures that the country has to offer.

Families can visit museums and historical sites affiliated with the Department of Antiquities and Museums, organized on a district basis:

LEFKOŞA

Stone Works Museum

Barbarism Museum

National Struggle Museum

Lusignan House

Eaves House

KYRENIA

Kyrenia Castle and Museums

Bellapais Monastery

St. Hilarion Castle

Peace and Freedom Museum

Antiphonitis Monastery

Tashkent Martyrdom and Museum

FAMAGUSTA – ISKELE

St. Barnabas Museum

Salamis Ruins

Otello Castle

King Tombs and Museum

Enkomi Ruins

Kantara Castle

Iskele Archaeological Museum

Namık Kemal Museum

Akkule

Ay. Trias Basilica

GÜZELYURT – LEFKE

Güzelyurt Museum

St. Mamas Icon Museum

Soli Ruins

Vouni Palace

Güzelyurt Train Station Museum



Kibris Postasi