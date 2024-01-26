An announcement regarding the granting of ROC citizenship to children born from mixed marriages of Turkish Cypriots is expected very soon, Yeniduzen reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Haravgi’ and other newspapers, the arrival of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Representative, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, signals the beginning of a period of activity in Cyprus, and it is expected that the package for Turkish Cypriots will be announced in the coming days.

According to the newspaper, spokesperson for the Greek Cypriot government, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, recently stated that with the arrival of the UNSG’s Personal Representative Maria Cuellar, they will sincerely participate in this period with political will.

Regarding the unilateral measures expected to be announced by the Republic of Cyprus government for Turkish Cypriots, Letymbiotis, when asked about the issue of granting citizenship to children born from mixed marriages of Turkish Cypriots would be addressed, said, “The measures package has been prepared and evaluated, and it will be announced when deemed appropriate by Cypriot Greek leader Nikos Christodoulides“.

Letymbiotis emphasised that these measures, taking into account all data and legal regulations, aim to directly facilitate the daily lives of Turkish Cypriots. Meanwhile, Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’ reported that Christodoulides and his associates did not clarify yesterday when the package for Turkish Cypriots would be announced. The newspaper suggested that the main reason for the delay in announcing these measures, contrary to the claims of the Turkish Cypriot side, is not a PR stunt but ongoing consultations.

The newspaper claimed that consultations regarding the content of the package for Turkish Cypriots continued until late last night, and all consultations resulted positively, arguing that there is a possibility of the package being announced today.

The newspaper mentioned that the delay in announcing the package was described by the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar as a “public relations game” played by Christodoulides.

