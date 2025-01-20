LGC News logo

Christodoulides Presents Eight-Point Proposal Package During Leaders’ Meeting

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides announced the presentation of an eight-point proposal package during a statement at the Greek Cypriot Presidential Palace following a leaders’ meeting earlier today. The proposals build on ideas previously discussed with the UN Secretary-General in New York last October, which had been positively received at the time.

The package includes provisions for additional crossing points, the establishment of an advisory committee, a youth technical committee, and a truth committee aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

President Christodoulides noted that Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar requested more time to review the proposals and was not prepared to make immediate decisions. Negotiators from both sides will continue discussions, with plans for another meeting once Tatar is ready to proceed.

President of Cyprus, Nikol Christodoulides

Christodoulides emphasized the importance of accepting the entire proposal package as a unified solution, stating, “This is an all-or-nothing proposal designed for the mutual benefit of both communities.”

Addressing specific issues, the President mentioned Tatar’s negative stance regarding the Kiracıköy and Erenköy crossing routes. Tatar instead suggested opening a crossing point between Akıncılar and Limya. While Christodoulides expressed openness to this idea, he highlighted that no agreement could be reached as Tatar was not in a position to make decisions during the meeting.

The negotiations underscore the ongoing challenges in achieving consensus but reflect continued efforts to bridge the divide between the two communities.

 

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

&nbsp

[the_ad id="56102"]

Other Stories

This website contains affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase. This comes at no additional cost to you and helps us maintain and improve the site. We only recommend products or services that we trust and believe will benefit our audience.

Gambling is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above. Please gamble responsibly and only play within your means. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, seek help from professional resources such as BeGambleAware.org.

⁠The content provided on this website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information. Always consult with a qualified professional before making financial, gambling, or legal decisions.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook