Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides announced the presentation of an eight-point proposal package during a statement at the Greek Cypriot Presidential Palace following a leaders’ meeting earlier today. The proposals build on ideas previously discussed with the UN Secretary-General in New York last October, which had been positively received at the time.

The package includes provisions for additional crossing points, the establishment of an advisory committee, a youth technical committee, and a truth committee aimed at fostering dialogue and cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

President Christodoulides noted that Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar requested more time to review the proposals and was not prepared to make immediate decisions. Negotiators from both sides will continue discussions, with plans for another meeting once Tatar is ready to proceed.

Christodoulides emphasized the importance of accepting the entire proposal package as a unified solution, stating, “This is an all-or-nothing proposal designed for the mutual benefit of both communities.”

Addressing specific issues, the President mentioned Tatar’s negative stance regarding the Kiracıköy and Erenköy crossing routes. Tatar instead suggested opening a crossing point between Akıncılar and Limya. While Christodoulides expressed openness to this idea, he highlighted that no agreement could be reached as Tatar was not in a position to make decisions during the meeting.

The negotiations underscore the ongoing challenges in achieving consensus but reflect continued efforts to bridge the divide between the two communities.

Kibris Postasi