Mehmet Bicen, a representative of the Elye Producers Committee, has highlighted the severe challenges faced by citrus farmers due to recent embargoes imposed by Turkey. In response, citrus producers have announced plans to strike tomorrow.

Bicen addressed the issue through a social media post. He emphasized that despite assurances from the Ministry of Agriculture confirming the absence of any diseases, farmers and traders in the citrus industry are experiencing significant economic hardship. He urged the public to support the planned protest, which aims to draw attention to these challenges.

Bicen’s statement reads:

Reflections on the Citrus Farmers’ Protest

In recent days, citrus producers have encountered immense difficulties due to Turkey’s embargoes.

As noted by Mehmet Bicen of the Elye Producers Committee, despite the Ministry of Agriculture’s reports confirming no signs of disease, the economic strain on citrus farmers and traders is undeniable. This has placed the industry, which is vital for livelihoods and job security, under serious threat.

Citrus fruits play a crucial role in the nation’s agricultural landscape, underscoring the importance of maintaining constructive relations with Turkey, a partner with deep economic and social ties.

Bicen pointed out that these embargoes not only impact a specific group but ripple through all levels of society. The historical bonds of solidarity and brotherhood between the two peoples are undermined by such actions.

The role of effective pharmaceutical measures and industrial processes in ensuring food safety and sustainable agricultural production cannot be overstated. To address the agricultural sector’s difficulties, it is essential to foster open communication, collaborate on joint initiatives, and resolve disputes with mutual understanding.

The TRNC citrus farmers’ action is not just about safeguarding their own rights. It serves as a call to action for society as a whole. It encourages collective awareness of the critical importance of agriculture. Revisiting and strengthening the cultural and historical connections between Turkey and the TRNC is crucial for managing these ties more effectively in the future.

In closing, solidarity and collective action are imperative. A strong agricultural sector lays the foundation for a healthier, more prosperous society.

“Yes, it is deeply unfortunate, truly regrettable,” Bicen stated. “But what’s most important is a shared commitment to overcoming these challenges. Let’s come together and stand united for tomorrow’s protest.”

The strike aims to amplify the voices of those in the citrus industry, urging all stakeholders to work together to secure a stable and thriving agricultural future.

Kibris Postasi