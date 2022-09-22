Thursday, 22 September

There will be a one-day strike today by the civil servants’ union KTAMS, meaning that the Assembly and the Motor Vehicles Traffic Department will be closed, Yeniduzen reports.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS) Güven Bengihan, stated that the unions had begun holding strikes yesterday after the government failed to keep its promise to address the grievances of the workers regarding the Immigration Law.

The ‘Law on Regulating the Monthly Salary, Wages and Other Allowances of Public Employees’, known as the ‘Immigration Law’ has seriously impacted workers’ earnings the union states.

There will be a press statement issued in front of the Ministry of Finance this morning, he said.

Yeniduzen