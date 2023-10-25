Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Claims of driver negligence have emerged following a fatal traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Alsancak bypass which claimed the life of Mehmet Gürtunç (79), Yeniduzen reports.

A video taken the day after the accident and shared on social media by his grieving family shows that the traffic lights suddenly change from green to red after only remaining green for a one second, clearly indicating that they were faulty. Other vehicles are also shown in the video disregarding the red lights because it appears to be known that the lights were faulty.

It was also reported that the police had been made aware of the faulty traffic lights at the Ezic junction.

Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı stated that the Kyrenia Police Traffic Department, and the company responsible for the traffic lights installation are investigating the incident.

According to their findings, Mehmet Gürtunç was determined to have jumped a red light. Arıklı also stated that the driver of the vehicle behind him and camera recordings confirm this. He further mentioned that the other vehicle involved in the accident was travelling at an excessive speed.

Regarding allegations of negligence, the Police Press Office informed Yeniduzen that, during the investigation, it was determined that the traffic lights were functioning during the accident and that Mehmet Gürtunç crossed the dual carriageway when the lights were red.

At the Assembly, Deputy Speaker Fazilet Özdenefe (CTP), questioned the allegations of driver negligence at the Assembly. She said that the government did not provide a response, stating that the transport minister was unavailable for comment.

In her speech, Özdenefe said, “I have two urgent requests at the moment. The first is related to the General Directorate of Police. There are very serious allegations, and an immediate explanation should be provided”.

Doğuş Derya (CTP) also made a statement on social media regarding the issue, drawing attention to the loss of lives in traffic accidents in the country and criticising the relevant Minister, Erhan Arıklı for his constant international travels.

Yeniduzen