Hellim producers are still waiting for the go ahead to produce their cheese for export as a product of designated origin (PDO), Yeniduzen reported.

South Cyprus has been able to produce halloumi for sale from 1 October, however, the Chamber of Commerce has said they are still waiting for Bureau Veritas to contact them regarding inspections of hellim cheesemaking.

On April 12, the EU Parliament set a date of 1 October for halloumi/hellim producers to be able to export their products under PDO regulation. South Cyprus has been able to begin this process, but North Cyprus has been left behind.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce Turgay Deniz, pointed out that they made a call to the supervisory company through the EU commission and are waiting for the authorities in the north to be contacted. Stating that the aim of the PDO Regulation is for both communities to benefit equally from the registration of halloumi/hellim, which is a common cultural and historical product, Deniz said, “The fact that this mechanism has not yet been established in the north prevents Turkish Cypriot producers from gaining from it“.

