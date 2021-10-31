A clean-up operation by Kyrenia Municipality in the ancient harbour has begun, Kibris Postasi reported.

The responsibility for cleaning the old harbour was taken from Kyrenia municipality nine years ago, and the tourist attraction has been beset by problems daily because of a lack of leadership and coordination, the report said.

Meanwhile, the outer walls and ramparts of Kyrenia Castle have been cleared of grass and saplings

Mayor of Kyrenia Nidai Güngördü stated that the cleaning work will continue in the coming days, and that the rubbish and junk will be removed.

He said that there will be a daily inspection of the old harbour which is one of the main tourist attractions in the country.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Tourism and all other stakeholders in order to improve and bring the Ancient Harbourt, which is a very important value and symbol for our country and our city, to a much better condition”, the mayor said.

Kibris Postasi