Friday, 27 October 2023

Clocks will go back on Sunday ending daylight saving time

According to the Summer Time Order issued by the Council of Ministers published in the Official Gazette, the clocks will be turned back one hour to 03:00 on Sunday, October 29, at 04:00.

Daylight saving time will begin on March 31, 2024, at 03:00, by moving the clocks forward 1 hour.

Kibris Postasi