The leader of the TDP Zeki Çeler, has said that the ‘so-called’ universities should be closed down, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a programme broadcast by Kuzey Kibris TV, Çeler, who was talking about future elections, also referred to the investigation into fake university diplomas.

Çeler said, “The motivation behind the current government and the President’s boasting that ‘We have so many universities, we are an island of education’ is revealed. We were already seen as a haven for human trafficking, women trafficking and black money, now education has been added to this. This is the worst part“.

He emphasised how society has become so corrupt and that abandoning quality in education has become one of the main reasons for this type of forgery to be committed, only to satisfy ego or to gain promotion.

“If I came to power tomorrow, I would close all of these university-looking buildings in order not to embarrass the world any more”, Çeler said.

Kibris Postasi