Sunday, 4 September 2022

Two men were rescued by the Coast Guard after they sent a Mayday distress call when their motor boat began flooding, Yeniduzen reported.

Stephen Tams (54) and Derek Tams (77) were on board their boat ‘Lady Morag’ one mile east of Zafer Burnu in Dipkarpaz when they broadcast a distress signal just after midnight on Saturday.

Both men were taken off the boat which was towed to Famagusta Port. They also received medical attention.

Yeniduzen