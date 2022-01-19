Today is the coldest day of the winter season in Cyprus with temperatures ranging between 8-11 C,that is 7-8 degrees below the seasonal average, Kibris Postasi reported.

Snow fell on Selvili Tepe, the highest peak of the Kyrenia mountain range in the west and in the Boğaz region in Kyrenia, Director of the Met Office, Raif İlker Buran told TAK News Agency.

He said that temperatures will rise closer to seasonal norms tomorrow at around 13 C. No rain or snow is expected on Thursday, but skies will remain overcast on that day.

Kibris Postasi