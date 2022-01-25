The mass of cold air coming from the north, bringing snow to many regions of Turkey, especially Istanbul and Ankara, has also affected Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported.

Tonight will be the coldest night and tomorrow, the coldest day of winter. The temperature will be below zero tonight and will be around 7 degrees on average tomorrow.

According to the Director of the Met Office Raif İlker Buran, snowfall is expected inland tomorrow following snowfall in mountainous regions.

He told the TAK news agency that the current air temperatures are around 8-11 C, 7-8 degrees below the seasonal norms, and that after Thursday, the air will warm up relatively and rise to around 12-15 C.

Buran added that there will be frost on Thursday and Friday, especially inland, he added, however, that no storms are forecast.

Kibris Postasi