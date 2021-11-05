The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has appointed Canadian diplomat Colin Stewart as his Special Envoy to Cyprus, BRT reported.

A statement issued by the UN Secretariat-General, said that Stewart will also be the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) mission in Cyprus.

Stewart, who will replace Elizabeth Spehar as the Special Representative for Cyprus, will also act as the Deputy Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus.

Colin Stewart, who has held various positions within the UN, previously worked as a special envoy for Western Sahara.

BRT/TRT