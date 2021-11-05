LGC News logo

Colin Stewart Appointed As Special Envoy To Cyprus

  • 3 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Colin Stewart - UNSG Guterres
[Colin Stewart – UNSG Antonio Guterres]
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has appointed Canadian diplomat Colin Stewart as his Special Envoy to Cyprus, BRT reported.

A statement issued by the UN Secretariat-General, said that Stewart will also be the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) mission in Cyprus.

Stewart, who will replace Elizabeth Spehar as the Special Representative for Cyprus, will also act as the Deputy Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus.

Colin Stewart, who has held various positions within the UN, previously worked as a special envoy for Western Sahara.

BRT/TRT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook