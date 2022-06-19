LGC News logo

Commission to Increase Minimum Wage

  • 9:07 am

North Cyprus News - Hasan Tacoy - Economy - Energy - Minister
[Minister of Labour and Social Security – Hasan Taçoy]
Sunday, 19 June 2022

The minimum wage should be raised to between 8,000-8,500 TL, Minister of Labour and Social Security Hasan Taçoy has said, Yeniduzen reported.

Currently, the minimum wage is 7,000 TL, however, because of the devalued Turkish Lira, this no longer meets the basic cost of living. The Commission determining the minimum wage is set to meet soon.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Hür-İş Federation Ahmet Serdaroğlu, representing small tradesmen at the Commission, argued that the figures quoted by the labour minister fall below the breadline and they would not accept them.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook