Friday, 12 August, 2022

The draft of the “(Special) Law on the Unification of Municipalities” was approved by a majority at an all-night meeting held last night by the Parliamentary Administrative, Public and Health Affairs Committee, Yeniduzen reported.

Meanwhile a protest action was held outside the Assembly building by municipal workers.

The aim of the new law is to streamline local councils and reduce the overall numbers.

Reform has been long overdue, however, municipal workers, fearing for their jobs, have protested.

Police closed the road in front of the Assembly building last night and traffic was diverted.

The prime minister, government ministers and members of the opposition took part in the debate. Also present at the committee meeting were officials from the Personnel Department, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior, and the Presidents of the BES and DEV-İŞ Trade Unions who offered their opinions and suggestions on the issue.

The bill oversees the reduction in the number of municipalities.

The main justifications for the bill is as follows:

“With this Draft Law, the municipal elections envisaged in June 2022 were held in order to create more modern municipalities by restructuring the municipalities, and to provide more effective and efficient service to the public by merging the municipalities due to their high number numbers.

“In the draft law, the legal entities, names and borders of the existing Municipalities have been revised in order to increase the service quality and efficiency by combining the physical and human resources of the Municipalities, to enable them to provide more effective and efficient services, to strengthen the administrative capacities of the local governments and to enable the implementation of large-scale projects”.

Yeniduzen