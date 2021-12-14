Colin Stewart, recently appointed as the new Chief of Staff for UNFICYP and the UNSG’s new Special Representative in Cyprus will hold an “End of Year Reception” at the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone this evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

Guest numbers will be limited because of the pandemic. Both President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades have confirmed that they will attend.

This will be the first time the two Cypriot community leaders will have met since their joint meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on 27 September.

