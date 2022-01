There were long queues of vehicles at the Metehan border crossing point in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Workers heading to the south have complained about the constantly lengthy queues which move at snail’s pace and are demanding a solution to the problem.

Elsewhere, it was reported that a bi-communal committee has been discussing the possibility of opening up new border crossing points, which would ease traffic congestion.

Yeniduzen