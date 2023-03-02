Thursday, 2 March 2023

There have been complaints about the continuing rises in rents which increased between two to three times last year, Kibris Postasi reports.

The newspaper has been contacted by people complaining of uncontrolled rent increases. Small shopkeepers, low wage earners and students say that they can no longer afford to pay their rents.

Additionally, earthquake victims arriving from Turkey have also had to contend with landlords who have doubled rent prices.

A student told Kibris Postasi that the rent, which was 4,000 TL last year, suddenly doubled to 8,000 TL, calling the hike “unscrupulous...”.

Increased rents are adding to the burden of ordinary people who are already struggling to pay higher food and fuel prices.

Kibris Postasi