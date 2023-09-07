Thursday, 8 September 2023

Two people have been arrested for allegedly hacking into the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ migration department, Yeniduzen reports.

It is also alleged that the two arrested, who are Iranian nationals, enabled 103 people to obtain residence permits.

Both of them appeared in court where it was learned that the pair worked for the company which had established the TRNC interior ministry’s online migration system, and that they set up an organised network to hand out residence permits.

It was discovered that the suspects, who had been using the vulnerability in the system since 2022, had been advertising on Telegram stating that “It is easy to get a work permit in Northern Cyprus“.

Meanwhile, although there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Interior as yet, Interior Minister Dursun Oğuz, told Diyalog newspaper that communication with the company that designed the online system had been terminated and that the ministry was waiting for more information from the police.

Yeniduzen