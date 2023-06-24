Saturday, 24 June 2023

Plans to build 1,200 social housing units in Derinya will create a new ‘fait accompli’, the Greek Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

The plans announced by the TRNC and Turkey will entrench divisions between the two Cypriot communities, President Christodoulides stated at a gathering, hosted by the Swedish ambassador, for EU ambassadors in south Cyprus.

The issue has been raised with both the UN and the EU, he added.

Christodoulides reiterated the need to “resume negotiations as soon as possible to achieve a solution to the Cyprus issue… this is the only way to prevent further faits accomplis”.

The concern is that more construction will only add to the fraught issue of property, in the event of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Cyprus Mail