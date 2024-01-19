Peace activists protested outside RAF Akrotiri after four Typhoon class jets were deployed from the British air base on Friday to attack Houthi targets in Yemen, Yeniduzen reports.

In an interview with British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq, Yeniduzen asked about claims that the Israelis were being armed by British Bases in Cyprus to attack Gaza. It was also asserted by protesters that there were 3,000 US soldiers stationed at the bases.

Meanwhile, it was said that people living local to the base were worried about possible attacks from Yemen.

British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq stated that no weapons, ammunition, any intelligence or targeting capabilities to Israel, were provided by Britain. He made no comment however, on whether the British bases in Cyprus were used by America.

He emphasised that the sovereign British bases are controlled by the UK. “If something is sovereign, it means that we have full authority to do everything because we have all the control“, Siddiq said.

“The use of bases by third parties is an issue related to operational security. For this reason, I cannot comment on the details of whether other countries use our bases, but what I can say is that we are being very careful to ensure that any use of our military bases is compatible with international law and our obligations to Cyprus”, Siddiq stressed.

He also said that they had pioneered the efforts to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.

Yeniduzen