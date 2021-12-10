The Immovable Property Commission* has concluded approximately 1,300 applications for compensation of property loss in North Cyprus as of today, and this number is quite low, CTP Deputy Fikri Toros stated in parliament, Yeniduzen reported.

Toros also stated that 325 million pounds sterling had been paid in compensation.

Noting that applications can be made to the ECtHR if the Immovable Property Commission is not run effectively, Toros pointed out that the necessary steps should be taken regarding the applications that have been waiting for payment since 2013-2014.

Claimants have said that the process is painfully slow and in 2019, a journalist from Strasbourg said that the IPC had run out of funds.

*The Immovable Property Commission was set up under the Immovable Property Law (No. 67/2005) in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Xenides-Arestis v. Turkey. The purpose of this measure was to establish an effective domestic remedy for claims relating to abandoned properties in Northern Cyprus.

The European Court of Human Rights, with decision on 1 March 2010 as to the admissibility of Demopoulos and Others v. Turkey found that Law No. 67/2005 provides an effective remedy and rejected the complaints of applicants for non-exhaustion of domestic remedies.

The IPC officially began its activities on 17 March 2006.

