Sunday, 9 July 2023

A man who was arrested for stealing a bank card from a woman he met on Facebook and then used it to withdraw cash from an ATM, has appeared in court, Kibris Postasi reports.

The suspect, Mustafa Ergüder took the card and used it to withdraw 5,000 TL from an ATM in Alsancak, the judge was told.

Police arrested him after the woman reported her card stolen.

Senior Judge Alev Ulunay ordered that the suspect be kept in custody at the police station for three days, to enable the police to continue their investigations into the theft.

Kibris Postasi