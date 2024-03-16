The appeal case requesting the annulment of the military court’s verdict regarding conscientious objector Mustafa Hürben‘s refusal to do his military service was heard yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

Hürben, who was fined by the court, had not paid the fine and was sentenced to three days in prison. However, continuing his legal battle to overturn the court’s decision, Hürben has gone to the Court of Appeal.

During yesterday’s appeal hearing, the prosecution made a striking claim, stating, “According to the information I have received, there will be movement regarding legal changes“.

The prosecution also noted that in a similar matter, at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on behalf of Murat Kanatlı, the decision of the case filed against Turkey due to the sub-administration of Northern Cyprus needing to be translated from French to Turkish.

The ECHR concluded the case filed by Murat Kanatlı in 2010 on Tuesday, ruling that his “freedom of thought and conscience” was violated and imposed a fine of 9,000 euros on Turkey.

In this context, the prosecution requested the postponement of the trial until May 17, and the court granted the request, postponing the trial to May 17.

Murat Kanatlı from the Conscientious Objection Initiative, speaking after the court session, said, “Despite the ECHR ruling, the case of conscientious objector Halil Karapaşaoğlu continues. Despite the ECHR ruling, the case has not been withdrawn. They have caused three new violations of rights during this process“.

Kanatlı stated that they will continue to attend court for Halil Karapaşaoğlu’s case in April and Hürben’s case in May.

Yeniduzen