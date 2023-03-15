LGC News logo

Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Construction of the new hospital in Kyrenia is continuing at pace, Minister of Health Izlem Gürçağ Altuğra stated, BRT reports.

It is anticipated that construction of the 160-bed hospital will be completed this year, she said.

In a written statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the 60-bed Dr Akcicek State Hospital in Kyrenia cannot serve the increasing population in the town.

Health Minister Altuğra noted that with the completion of construction, the 160-bed new hospital will provide a fully-fledged health service to the people of Kyrenia, in particular, and to the country in general.

The construction of the new hospital has been delayed by a series of problems made worse by the deteriorating value of the lira. [Ed]

BRTK

