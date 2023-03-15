Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Construction of the new hospital in Kyrenia is continuing at pace, Minister of Health Izlem Gürçağ Altuğra stated, BRT reports.

It is anticipated that construction of the 160-bed hospital will be completed this year, she said.

In a written statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the 60-bed Dr Akcicek State Hospital in Kyrenia cannot serve the increasing population in the town.

Health Minister Altuğra noted that with the completion of construction, the 160-bed new hospital will provide a fully-fledged health service to the people of Kyrenia, in particular, and to the country in general.

The construction of the new hospital has been delayed by a series of problems made worse by the deteriorating value of the lira. [Ed]

BRTK