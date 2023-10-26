Thursday, 26 October 2023

Construction work on the Yiğitler-Pile road continues, BRT reports.

The road work has reached the Çayhan plain, the scene of a scuffle with UN military personnel who tried to interrupt the roadworks in August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, some time ago, that an agreement had been reached as of October 9 as a result of the negotiations carried out with the United Nations Peace Force (UNFICYP) regarding the construction of the Yiğitler – Pile road.

The road is being built to facilitate access for Turkish Cypriots living in the bi-communal village of Pile, which lies in the UN buffer zone, to TRNC land.

Since the early 2000’s, Turkish Cypriots in Pile have been waiting for the construction of a road that will ease their access and avoid having make a detour to pass through a British Bases checkpoint, and therefore improving their daily lives.

Residents of Pile will be able to travel shorter distances and will not have to pass through British bases when crossing to the Turkish Cypriot side as a result of the 11.6 kilometres (7.2 miles) construction and repair work.

BRTK