Thursday, 29 December 2022

A young construction worker is in intensive care after receiving an electric shock on a construction site in Çatalköy, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the police press report, Yusuf Karakuş (21) was checking for the evenness of a wall using a 4.5 metre long profile iron when it touched a high voltage power line.

He was taken to Dr Suat Günsel Hospital in Kyrenia where he remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Kibris Postasi