Thursday, 29 December 2022
A young construction worker is in intensive care after receiving an electric shock on a construction site in Çatalköy, Kibris Postasi reports.
According to the police press report, Yusuf Karakuş (21) was checking for the evenness of a wall using a 4.5 metre long profile iron when it touched a high voltage power line.
He was taken to Dr Suat Günsel Hospital in Kyrenia where he remains under observation in the intensive care unit.
An investigation into the incident continues.