A construction worker was injured after falling around nine metres to the ground on a construction site in Nicosia yesterday lunchtime, Yeniduzen reports.

Tayfun Demiray (26) fell after the scaffolding board he was standing on broke.

He was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital where he remains under observation in the Surgical Unit.

The police are investigating the accident.

Yeniduzen