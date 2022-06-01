Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Shoppers are shocked at the cost of their monthly shopping asking, “What did we buy that cost so much?”, Yeniduzen reported.

They are wondering how much money they will have left at the end of the month and how can they meet their daily food needs.

For example a pack of 32 toilet rolls costs 85 TL, while a watermelon costs 70 TL. Many shoppers have said they do not visit the butcher’s departments as the cost of meat is beyond their pockets.

One of the greatest shocks is the cost of imported goods and also the price of some fruit and vegetables.

Shopping items prioritised these days are basic foodstuff, legumes, vegetables and cleaning products. Meat, poultry and fish are off the menu for many consumers.

One person interviewed by Yeniduzen said that “We go for the cheapest of everything”, adding that he no longer looks at the product quality, but only at the price.

Yeniduzen