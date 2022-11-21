Monday, 21 November 2022

Leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman, spoke in parliament about the contract signed with Turkish petroleum company TPIC to supply Kib-Tek with fuel.

Erhürman said that the additional protocol on Cooperation on Petroleum Products Trade between Turkey and the TRNC was put on the agenda to establish the legal basis for the contract to be signed between TPIC and Kıb-Tek.

Stating that the protocol had not been approved by parliament, however, the Cabinet had taken a decision to go ahead. “What kind of administrative mentality is this?” Erhürman asked.

He underlined that this was a move made contrary to the constitution and the law, Erhürman said, “If you have signed a contract with TPIC and know that you need to sign an international agreement to bring fuel and get it approved by law, why would you try to bring fuel to this country through TPIC with the decision of the Council of Ministers?” he asked.

Erhürman also stated that according to the contract, in case of disagreement between TPIC and KIB-Tek, the courts in the TRNC may not have any authority.

Hygiene in School

Erhürman also touched upon the hygiene and cleaning problems that have arisen because of the janitor problem in schools and said, “Can you digest this?” he asked. “This is neither the school principal’s fault nor the teacher’s fault. If something happens to these children, whose conscience will allow it? I am ashamed…”, he said.

Yeniduzen