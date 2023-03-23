Thursday, 23 March 2023

The director of Taş-Yapı, a major partner of T&T which was awarded the build-operate transfer contract for the new terminal* at Ercan Airport, has had his contractor’s licence revoked by the High Court, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Kibris Postasi, the owner of Taş-Yapı Emrullah Turanlı, had his contractor’s permit cancelled following an application by the Contractors Association to the High Court.

The special contractor’s permit was originally given to Taş Yapı by the Council of Ministers.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Building Contractors Association Cafer Gürcafer, stated that it was not legal for Turanlı to be granted a contractor’s licence by such a decision, adding, “A crime has been committed, I will ask for the accountability of the crime. I will not let this thing go”, he said.

The Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, issued a statement about the subject saying that he would assess the situation with Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and lawyers.

*The construction of the new terminal building at Ercan Airport has been riddled with problems. Even though the building is complete, it has still not been opened for operations because of delays in delivery of IT equipment from Turkey.

Construction of the new terminal was scheduled to begin in January in 2015, but was plagued by delays and arguments of about who should pay Kib-Tek to have supply electricity to the new building. [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi