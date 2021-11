Coronavirus infection numbers are on the rise with 149 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, 126 of whom were local, BRT reported on Tuesday.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 30, Kyrenia – 48, Famagusta – 37, Iskele – 6 and Güzelyurt region – 5.

Currently, there are 44 patients at the Pandemic Centre, five of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of cases to date is 22,763 and there have been 88 deaths attributed to the virus.

BRTK