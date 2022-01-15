In the last 24 hours, 20,214 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 551 positive cases were detected, all local, Yeniduzen reported on Friday, 14 January.

The distribution of local cases are as follows: Nicosia – 245, Kyrenia – 79, Famagusta – 156, Güzelyurt – 29, Iskele – 23 and Lefke -19.

Currently, there are 7,044 people being treated for the coronavirus, 62 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 12 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases is 45,477 and 148 people have died from the coronavirus.

Yeniduzen