LGC News logo

Coronavirus Case Numbers Fell on Friday

  • 28 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Testing for Covid-19In the last 24 hours, 20,214 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 551 positive cases were detected, all local, Yeniduzen reported on Friday, 14 January.

The distribution of local cases are as follows: Nicosia – 245, Kyrenia – 79, Famagusta – 156, Güzelyurt – 29, Iskele – 23 and Lefke -19.

Currently, there are 7,044 people being treated for the coronavirus, 62 patients are in the Pandemic Hospital and 12 are in intensive care.

To date, the total number of cases is 45,477 and 148 people have died from the coronavirus.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook